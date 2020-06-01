Home | News | General | My body is meant for billionaires ONLY – Bobrisky says
My body is meant for billionaires ONLY – Bobrisky says



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  5 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
[unable to retrieve full-text content]Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has revealed that his body is meant for only billionaires.. The controversial social media personality shared a photo showing off some skin and wrote; “When I tell you guys my body is meant for billionaires ONLY. You think am joking. Only a haters will say I’m not fine o” View this post […]

