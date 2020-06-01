Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria Police seals APC secretariat

The Nigeria Police has again sealed off the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Based on the order of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, the operatives stormed the premises on Tuesday..

Adamu will meet the two opposing camps of National Working Committee (NWC) at the Force Headquarters today, The Nation reports.

The IG order through the FCT Commissioner of Police, to the APC Chief Security Officer, directed the NWC members to stay away from their building.

A follow-up order is expected after Adamu’s meeting with the NWC camps

