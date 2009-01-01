Man beats up his wife for refusing to abort pregnancy





A 35-year-old man, Bebu Abiodun, allegedly brutalised his wife, Ronke Adeyemi (33) for refusing to abort her 3-month-old pregnancy in Ode-Irele, Ondo State.





According to Ronke’s brother, Jimmy Adekunle, the husband beat her and inserted his hands in her private part in an attempt to remove the fetus from her belly.





He claimed that the couple who got married in August 2018, are expecting their second child.





“Our sister had been complaining to us for a long time about how her husband had been maltreating her over every single issue since they got married.





“We always settle issues for them because there is no perfect marriage but her sin this time around was her refusal to abort her three-month-old pregnancy which she had for him.





“The husband wants her to terminate the pregnancy and since she refused, he went ahead to beat her up and left injuries all over her face and body”

