FAAN relocates headquarters to Abuja



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Tuesday said it has moved its corporate headquarters to Abuja in compliance with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Aviation that all agencies in the sector relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja

FAAN MOVES CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO ABUJA
In compliance with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Aviation that all agencies in the sector relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja, @FAAN_Official. has moved its corporate headquarters to Abuja...https://t.co/qSr4v90KbW

— FAAN (@FAAN_Official) June 23, 2020
General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu disclosed this in a statement.

The movement, she said was aimed at ensuring operational efficiency, while also improving the quality of service delivery to our esteemed customers.

Already, the Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Directors and other critical members of staff of the Authority, further said  had since relocated to the new FAAN headquarters in Abuja.

