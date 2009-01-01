Home | News | General | Deployment of personnel at APC secretariat for maintenance of order – Police
Deployment of personnel at APC secretariat for maintenance of order – Police
- 10 hours ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Police Force, NPC, on Tuesday confirmed that it deployed its personnel to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress in Abuja.
It also said the deployment was a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.
DCP Frank Mba said this in a statement in Abuja.
Part of the statement reads, “The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.
“Members of the APC as well as Staff of the Secretariat are, therefore, at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always”.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 176