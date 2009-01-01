Deployment of personnel at APC secretariat for maintenance of order – Police

The Nigeria Police Force, NPC, on Tuesday confirmed that it deployed its personnel to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress in Abuja.





It also said the deployment was a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.





DCP Frank Mba said this in a statement in Abuja.





Part of the statement reads, “The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.

“Members of the APC as well as Staff of the Secretariat are, therefore, at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always”.

