BREAKING: PDP leaders fail to reach truce, as negotiations fail over Obaseki’s fate





There are strong indications that the emergence of Governor Godwin Obaseki as the flag bearer for the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP for the Edo Governorship may hit a brick wall.





This is because efforts to reach a compromise with the leadership of PDP in Edo and South South has proven difficult.





Talks broke down during a reconciliatory meeting held in Abuja with a prominent Governor in the South-South pulling out of the meeting.





The influential Governor, it was gathered, wanted the party structure to be retained by a leader of the PDP in Edo State.

An impeccable source at the meeting said the Governor accused some leaders of the party of maligning him in the media over the difficulty to reach a truce that will lead to the emergence of Obaseki as the party’s candidate.





The Governor, the source said, warned the National Working Committee of the PDP against doing anything or taking any action that will destroy the party.





Justice E.A Obile of the Federal High Court Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday refused to grant an order restraining Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the PDP primaries scheduled for this Thursday.





The suit was instituted by an aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihiama, asking the court to stop the governor who just defected to the party from participating in the shadow election, but the Presiding Judge rather granted the order for accelerated hearing.





The Edo State Governor officially registered as a member of the PDP and he was consequently granted waiver with his Deputy, Philip Shuaibu to participate in the PDP governorship primaries.





