Nigerian govt gives update on airport reopening, increase in ticket prices

The Federal Government has confirmed that a simulation trial of domestic flights will be carried out at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos this Saturday.





This is in preparation to reopen the country’s airspace to commercial flights.





The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this on Monday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.





Sirika assured Nigerians that ticket prices would not skyrocket as speculated by many, due to the plan to implement the social distancing rule onboard.





“We’ve been meeting with stakeholders in the industry to find out how best to open the industry.





“So we are doing everything to ensure that tickets’ prices are not skyrocketed. They may be different but they will not be something that passengers cannot afford.





“Flight trials will be demonstrated on Saturday in Lagos airport ahead of the resumption of operations,” he said.

