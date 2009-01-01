Home | News | General | Jubilation as Chelsea stars agree to remain at Stamford Bridge until end of season

- Willian and Pedro will remain at Stamford Bridge despite their respective contracts ending in June

- The Chelsea attacking pair were supposed to leave the west London club at the month

- The pair have who are bound for Roma and Tottenham next season have settled with Frank Lampard

Willian and Pedro will not be leaving Chelsea at the end of June when their respective contracts expire.

The attacking duo have agreed with the Blues to stay until the current Premier League season ends in July.

However, both the Brazilian and the Spaniard will not participate in Chelsea's Champions League campaign in August.

PAY ATTENTION:Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Frank Lampard's men have already conceded three goals in the first leg of their last 16 tie against Bayern Munich a,nd would be impossible to overturn the deficit from the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions.

Pedro will be joining Serie A side Roma at the end of the season but the 32-year-old is worried about getting injured which could hinder his move to the Stadio Olimpico.

But all the concerns have been settled with Lampard and will help his soon to be former teammates seal a top-four finish on the domestic scene.

Willian and Pedro have extended their deals until the end of the season. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Willian has been linked to reunite with his former boss Jose Mourinho at Tottenham at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has been a key member of Chelsea's plans with the campaign still far from over for a Champions League place next season.

Chelsea will take on Leicester City in the quarter finals of the FA Cup at the weekend and that will be the only competition they would be hoping to win a medal from.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has responded to Paul Merson's criticisms about his tactics which the former Arsenal star claims that Tottenham striker Harry Kane could leave the club.

The England captain who has not featured for Spurs since his hamstring problem in January, made his return from injury during their 1-1 draw with Man United.

The 26-year-old had a few opportunities in the match as Tottenham had to defend in most part of the game against Mourinho's former employers.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...