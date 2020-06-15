Home | News | General | How late Senator Osinowo lived an exemplary life - Governor Sanwo-Olu

- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state said the late Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo lived an exemplary life

- Sanwo-Olu said a lot of people have expressed pain while talking about their experiences with Senator Osinowo

-The governor stated that the late senator meant different things to different people

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday, June 23, both said the late Senator Sikiru Bayo Osinowo lived an exemplary life.

The two top government officials spoke at a special parliamentary session held in honour of the late Osinowo at the Lagos state House of Assembly, where he was a former member.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has praised the legacy left by late Senator Bayo Osinowo.Photo credits: Lagos govt

Source: Twitter

Senator Bayo Osinowo reportedly died of COVID-19 on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Lagos and he was buried the same day in his country home in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

In his remark, which came after some lawmakers had spoken, Sanwo-Olu noted that a lot of people have expressed pain while talking about their experiences with Senator Osinowo.

He stressed that the senator meant different things to different people.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that members of the state executive council had a special session for the late senator on Monday, June 22, because of his level of contributions to the development of the state and that they prayed for God to grant him eternal rest.

"He has lived a fulfilled man, a respected Nigerian, a respected husband and father.

"How do we want to be remembered, when we are gone. If we missed him, we must learn something from him. Let us know that our time will come and what will people say about us.

"On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I thank the House of Assembly for the session. I thank you and I want us to know that our time on earth is limited," Sanwo-Olu said.

In his eulogy, speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the session, noted that the late Osinowo was a major-general in the corridors of Nigerian politics.

"We are gathered here to honour Senator Bayo Osinowo, a power broker who assisted many politicians to realise their dreams. I met him before we got to the state house of Assembly, when we were strategising about who would be the Speaker of the 5th Lagos Assembly.

"Osinowo was an astute and grassroots politician and a super benefactor to many.

"My emergence as Speaker of the 8th Assembly was through him and he contributed to the success of our elections in the South West.

"He fought to liberate Nigeria from military dictators. He was a parliamentarian par excellence and he was a great democrat," he said.

Describing Osinowo as a friend, colleague, and teacher, Obasa said the late senior lawmaker was ebullient, lively and full of humour.

"He was a political leader with charisma. He was in tune with everybody. His death has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill and he would be greatly missed by everybody.

"I am sure that Senator Sikiru Osinowo never knew he would be departing so soon when he gave a speech about death on the floor of the Senate. While I pray that Almighty Allah grants him eternal rest, I urge all of us to learn from his death," he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, while speaking virtually, commiserated with the House of Assembly while noting that there was no way the story about Lagos and its development would be told without a mention of Osinowo and his role as a lawmaker.

Meanwhile, less than a week after the demise of the lawmaker representing Lagos east senatorial district, Senator Bayo Osinowo, politicians within his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have started jostling for his seat.

According to a report by New Telegraph, leaders of the party are said to be in a fix over the next step to take as politicians and their foot soldiers have started jostling for the vacant seat.

Already, the contest for who succeeds the late senator has commenced, as about 10 politicians have already been linked with the intrigues.

Names of possible replacements are already flying within the ruling party in Lagos as well as in the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

