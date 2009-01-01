Home | News | General | Christian youths throw weight behind CDS General Olonisakin

- A Christian youth group has alleged that some individuals are focused on discrediting the efforts of the chief of defence staff and other service chiefs

- The group said the appointment of General Abayomi Olonisakin in 2015 was a turning point in the fight against insurgency in the northeast

- According to the group, sacking the service chiefs now will erode the gains of all the reforms being institutionalized in the country’s armed forces

The Nigerian Christian Youth Assembly (NCYA) commended the chief of defence staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, for fostering synergy among Nigeria's military components.

The group said Olonisakin has proven to be the catalyst in the numerous operations of the three armed forces in Nigeria.

In a statement co-signed by Reverend Philip Attah and Pastor Stephen Onwu, the group's president and secretary-general respectively on Tuesday, June 23, NCYA said Olonisakin's appointment in 2015 was a turning point in the fight against insurgency and other criminal elements across Nigeria.

While admitting pockets of security challenges across the country, NCYA reckoned that it is nothing compared to five years ago.

In other to sustain the momentum, the Christian youth said they believe General Olonisakin and the military chiefs would have to continue on the job.

Nigeria's service chiefs at the presidential villa. Photo credit: Aso Villa

Source: Facebook

Rejecting the clamour for their dismissal the group said it cannot forget in a hurry the attacks by insurgents in the early days of the war against Boko Haram how they overrun several towns and many local governments.

"We do not forget in a hurry in some instances where they carted away many young children with them, they hoisted flags, in some instances made laws and even set up courts for judging offenders. That was how bad the situation was then," the statement said.

The group said it is important everyone to understand that the task before the Nigeria military transcends the borders of Nigeria with the nation's military remaining a very crucial factor for the stability of the West African sub-region.

"General Olonisakin as head of the military has continued to earn great respect in his engagement within the security circle of the sub-region," the statement said.

"He has given good direction to different multinational operations that Nigeria is involved in. This multinational intervention has helped a great deal in the stabilization of our sub-region and indeed our nation," it added.

The group further said it feared that sacking the service chiefs now will erode the gains of all the reforms being institutionalized in the country’s armed forces.

"We encourage Nigerians to emulate other countries where the very best of the country’s senior personnel are retained for as long as they are ready to serve, our case should not be any different," the statement concluded.

