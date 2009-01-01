Home | News | General | Top African club where important Super Eagles player plays confirm 2 cases of Coronavirus

- Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that two of their players have Covid-19

- But the South African side did not reveal names of those players

- Super Eagles goalie Daniel Akpeyi is playing for Kaizer Chiefs

South African giants Kaizer Chiefs have announced that two of their players have been tested positive to deadly coronavirus which has been disturbing the world since last year.

This latest development is expected to bring tension and fear to Nigerian football fans because Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi plays for Kaizer Chiefs.

70 people including players and staffs of Kaizer Chiefs were all tested ahead of the resumption of the 2019/20 season before two results came positive.

But the identities of the players who have been infected was not released by the South African giants.

According to the report on the club's website, the two affected players have been ordered to go into two-week self isolation before they can be retested.

The club also explained that their medical team will be of great help to the two players affected so as for them to recover as soon as possible.

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has been superb since he joined Chiefs and has won man of the match award many times.

Kaizer Chiefs F.C, South African side, confirm two cases of Covid-19 among players (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

His performances for Kaizer Chiefs also helped him to be Super Eagles number one at the 2019 African Cup of Nations where Nigeria came third.

But the game against Algeria in the semifinal made many Nigerians to blame Akpeyi for the goal he conceded against Mahrez.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Togolese striker Kossi Kuodagba who went back home due to the lockdown has reportedly died in his home country after falling ill with malaria.

The ASC Kara striker finished the Togolese season as top scorer for two years in a row helping his club to win the league also in 2019.

He left Kara with the season suspended because of coronavirus to stay with relatives in Devie, says the BBC.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old contracted malaria while in the country’s capital Lome and then fell ill and died.

The Togo FA released a statement which read: "In these painful circumstances, the Executive Committee of the FTF wish to salute the memory of the player, whose qualities on and off the field are known to all.

