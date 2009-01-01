Home | News | General | Edo PDP primary: I'll never step down for anybody, says Aspirant

- Kenneth Imasuangbon has vowed that he will never step down for anyone ahead of the PDP primary election

- According to Imasuangbon, he won't step down even if the situation degenerates into violence against him

- The PDP aspirant had earlier warned that the party will crumble in Edo state if it imposes Obaseki on its members

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo state governorship election, Kenneth Imasuangbon has vowed that he will never step down for anyone.

Imasuagbon made this declaration while appearing as a guest on Channels Television on Tuesday, June 23.

According to Imasuangbon, nothing will make him step down for any other candidate, not even if the situation degenerates into violence against him.

Governor Obaseki might have to slug it out in the PDP primaries. Photo credit: Edo state govt

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Edo, Ondo 2020: Falana names one major thing to reduce tension

Imasuangbon, a prominent businessman and politician, had said on Monday, June 22 that Edo PDP will crumble if it imposes Obaseki on the party.

He declared: “Edo PDP will crumble if it imposes Obaseki on the people. I won't step down!”

Despite his outburst, some PDP stakeholders have been prevailing on Imasuagbon to step down for the governor.

Even on social media, some supporters of the PDP have been calling on the politician to step down and wait for another time.

Cyrilifada Offor wrote on Twitter: “Kenneth Imasuangbon should quietly step down for Godwin Obaseki so that he'll have overwhelming support come 2024.

“Let him wait for his time and turn as Obaseki has just a tenure to go and power will return to Edo Central. Kenneth is a good man but his right time is yet to come.”

Imasuangbon had earlier appeared on Channels Television on Sunday, June 7 before the PDP welcomed Governor Obaseki.

Obaseki to Oshiomhole: Stay clear of Edo APC primary

He said during the interview: “I will be the governor of Edo state. God has told me that; no man can stop me. My past qualifies me to pick the party's flag.

“My past qualifies me to pick the party's flag. There is no human being I have not touched his life in Edo state.

“This election will be about integrity and what you have done. Governor Obaseki has done well but it is time for him to leave. Edo state people are yearning for me to lead them.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will obey an order by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, which restrained Governor Obaseki from participating in the governorship primaries of the PDP.

The court order was given on Tuesday, June 23, forty-eight (48) hours before the PDP primary election scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

Edo election 2020: Obaseki rules out defection, vows to contest on APC platform

INEC's spokesman, Festus Okoye said the electoral commission in line with its policy on respecting court orders has resolved to respect the order by Hon. Justice E.A. Obile.

Like Obaseki, Like Ambode: 3 Governors who fell out with their political godfather | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...