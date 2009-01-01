Home | News | General | Man United beat Chelsea, Liverpool to record 1 big achievement this season in EPL

- Manchester United have been awarded the most penalties so far in the 2019/2020 season

- The set pieces have been vital for the Red Devils' push for Champions League football

- Solskjaer's men are also on course to smash the record for most penalties in a season given to a single club

The race for Champions League football is certainly on and with eight games to go, it is hard to call which teams will make the cut.

What is almost certain, however, is the fact that the top two spots are already spoken for by Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

Statistics show Man United biggest beneficiaries from penalties this season. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

That leaves third and fourth place with a number of clubs hopeful to secure the slots, including Manchester United.

United, in their first Premier League game since the restart, clawed a draw against Tottenham courtesy of Bruno Fermandes, who slotted home a penalty in the 81st minute.

In the grand scheme of things, United have largely benefited from penalty decisions in the course of the 2019/2020 season.

A background check and found out that Solskjaer’s team are in fact, the side which has been awareded most penalties since the start of last season.

Bruno Fernandes seems to have taken over from Paul Pogba as United's preferred penalty taker. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In total, United have been awarded 11 penalties so far this season and with eight matches to go, the tally could be even higher.

From the 11 penalties they have been awarded, United have converted seven, which have all proven pivotal in all the matches.

United are just two penalties shy of matching the record for the most number of penalties awarded to a team in a single season, which is held by Crystal Palace, who were the penalty masterminds in the 2004/05 season.

The record is also shared with Leicester City, who won 13 penalties en route to winning a famous title in the 2015/16 season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Scott McTominay committed his long term future to Manchester United until the summer of 2025 with an option of an additional year.

The 23-year-old has spent 15 impressive months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Scotland international has been rewarded.

McTominay made his senior debut back in 2017 against Arsenal and has gone on to become an important member of the Red Devils squad.

