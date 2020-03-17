Home | News | General | APC crisis: President Buhari recognises Giadom's as party's acting national chairman

- President Muhammadu Buhari may have recognised Victor Giadom as the APC acting national chairman

- This is as Giadom summoned a NEC meeting of the ruling party with the president's consent on Tuesday, June 23

- The NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday, June 25, would take place at the State House, Abuja

Factional national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Victor Giadom, has summoned a virtual meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC), ThisDay reports.

Giadom, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 23 said he was convening the meeting with the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said that the NEC meeting of the party scheduled for Thursday, June 25, would take place at the State House, Abuja.

Part of the statement read: “I, Chief Victor Giadom, having been duly authorized by Court Order to Act as National Chairman of our great party and to preside over all meetings of the NWC and NEC hereby and with the consent of the President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR (who is the leader of our party) reconvene the NEC meeting that was earlier billed to hold on the 17th of March, 2020, but was postponed.”

Giadom, from Rivers state, is the APC deputy national secretary but declared himself as the acting national chairman of the party after Comrade Admas Oshiomhole was upheld by the appeal court.

Giadom's claim that he has President Buhari's consent to summon the NEC meeting might be as a result of the meeting between the president and three APC governors on Monday, June 22.

Governors Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong and Badaru Abubakar were at the presidential villa to confer with the president on the APC crisis.

The trio are known to be opposed to Oshiomhole staying on as the ruling party's national chairman.

There are now hush tones within the party the governors may have convinced President Buhari to recognise Giadom as the APC acting chairman instead of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who was nominated by the party's National Working Committee.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, Centre for Public Trust (CPT), has lamented that the current crisis in the APC is a handiwork of organised centrifugal forces who are interested in capturing the presidency in 2023.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting senior program officer of the group, Mr Simon Pam on Monday, June 22.

The non-profit group expressed fear at the turn of events in the APC and predicted that the crisis in Edo state may lead to needless bloodshed during the forthcoming elections, even as they called on the security agencies to stay on alert to avert any outbreak of disorder.

