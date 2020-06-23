Home | News | General | Ghanaian President Tenders Apology For Demolition, Orders Investigation

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

GHANAIAN PRESIDENT TENDERS APOLOGY FOR DEMOLITION, ORDERS INVESTIGATION

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 23, 2020

