STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
GHANAIAN PRESIDENT TENDERS APOLOGY FOR DEMOLITION, ORDERS INVESTIGATION
President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana Tuesday spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari, expressing his sincere apology for demolition of a building on the premises of Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.
In a telephone call, the Ghanaian leader told President Buhari that he has directed full investigation into the incident.
Earlier in the day, it further emerged that some suspects had been arrested, and will be arraigned in court.
Garba Shehu
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 23, 2020
