Don’t identify as a single mom if you intentionally cut your ex off — Actress Etinosa

Controversial Nollywood Actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has taken to her social media page to send a message to women who intentionally prevent their ex’s from being in their child’s life in order to identify as a single mother.

According to the actress, it is very manipulative and wicked for a mother to use an innocent child to punish her ex-boo.

Her post reads ;

IF you use your hand to cut a man from your life for hurting your feelings and then go ahead to cut him off his own children’s life, it will be very manipulative, wicked and callous of you to join the real single mothers that have been abandoned to cry wolf.

Very manipulative using an innocent child, the blessing God gave you both to punish your boo for the rest of his life for hurting you in one way or the other.

What you don’t know, you are punishing that child too.

What you don't know, you are punishing that child too.

I bet you don't even care, you must get your life long revenge

