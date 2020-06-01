Home | News | General | Lady gives reason why she will never date a broke guy again after her experience with one

A Nigerian lady, Eniola, has taken to her Twitter page to give her reason why she won’t be dating a broke man again.

According to Eniola, she once dated a jobless guy who she was helping, but he ghosted her the moment he got a good job. She revealed that he lost the job 6 months after and tried to come back to her, but she ignored him..

She wrote,

“I once dated uncle fine boy without a job because I thought he had POTENTIAL, I’d send him money for food twice a month. Well, he stopped calling and ghosted me when he had a good job. I know what having money feels like so I won’t be dating anybody WITHOUT MONEY.

By the way, he got fired after 6 months then he tried to “HEY” his way back into my life since 2016 but his messages are still there ON READ.” she wrote.

