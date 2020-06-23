Nigerian Soldier Arrested After Making Video Saying Buratai, Service Chiefs Have Failed Nigerians
- 7 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Martins, has been arrested after making a video blasting the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other security chiefs in the country.
The soldier was arrested on the orders of Buratai, sources revealed to SaharaReporters.
According to the source, the soldier was picked by senior military officers, who said they were acting based on an “order from above”.
Lance Corporal Martins berated the security chiefs of Nigeria for deliberately not acting to stop the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits..
In the 12-minute video, the soldier expressed his anger at the security chiefs especially Buratai, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, for not being committed to end the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.
VIDEO: Lance Corporal Blasts Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Over Incessant Killings In Nigeria@HQNigerianArmy @DefenceInfoNG— Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 23, 2020
WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/6PNSZz5e0O pic.twitter.com/gRDXt7Jk2q
He revealed how the military ordered the illegal detention of some soldiers, who demanded better weapons and ammunition to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country.
He stated that though he might be arrested and probably killed for the video, he is ready to sacrifice himself for the country.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles