Edo governorship election: This time, we must get it right, says Ize-Iyamu
- 14 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has reacted to his emergence as the APC candidate ahead of the Edo election
The APC chieftain thanked all those who worked to ensure he emerged as the party's candidate
- Ize-Iyamu also thanked all those who contested the position with him
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu says his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo governorship election is due to the party's insistence on adherence to its constitution.
Ize-Iyamu made the assertion in a note he wrote and shared to media houses after his emergence as the APC candidate for the forthcoming election.
He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the process, saying his fatherly disposition and democratic stance “set the stage for a free and transparent contestation devoid of institutional bias, favouritism, or imposition of any kind.”
He also hailed the national leadership of the APC for the courage displayed “and the commitment to democratic ideals that have distinguished our party and made it appealing to millions of Nigerians across the country.”
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu expressed his appreciation to all those who worked for his emergence as APC candidate. Photo credit: POI media
Source: Twitter
The APC candidate also thanked the Edo state traditional council led by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his fatherly counsel and important interventions.
He said the adoption of the direct mode of primary got the full expression of APC members across the state, adding that their conduct was admirable and responsible.
He also thanked his fellow aspirants, saying they shunned politics of bitter opposition and displayed maturity and sportsmanship throughout the process.
Ize-Iyamu said he looks forward to working with them, even as he noted that the victory is not his alone.
“It is a victory for democracy, for the rule of law, and for our party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
“This time, we must get it right. And the work to make this a reality must continue with revitalized passion and zeal,” he added.
Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has stated that the exit of his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki from the APC is painful.
The Kogi governor, however, said he is confident that the party will win the governorship election in Edo slated for September in spite of Obaseki's recent departure to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Governor Bello made the statement in Abuja on Monday, June 22 while speaking to state house correspondents at the presidential villa, Aso Rock.
APC ward lifts Oshiomhole's suspension | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles