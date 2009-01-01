Home | News | General | Edo governorship election: This time, we must get it right, says Ize-Iyamu

- Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has reacted to his emergence as the APC candidate ahead of the Edo election

The APC chieftain thanked all those who worked to ensure he emerged as the party's candidate

- Ize-Iyamu also thanked all those who contested the position with him

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu says his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Edo governorship election is due to the party's insistence on adherence to its constitution.

Ize-Iyamu made the assertion in a note he wrote and shared to media houses after his emergence as the APC candidate for the forthcoming election.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in the process, saying his fatherly disposition and democratic stance “set the stage for a free and transparent contestation devoid of institutional bias, favouritism, or imposition of any kind.”

He also hailed the national leadership of the APC for the courage displayed “and the commitment to democratic ideals that have distinguished our party and made it appealing to millions of Nigerians across the country.”

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu expressed his appreciation to all those who worked for his emergence as APC candidate. Photo credit: POI media

The APC candidate also thanked the Edo state traditional council led by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his fatherly counsel and important interventions.

He said the adoption of the direct mode of primary got the full expression of APC members across the state, adding that their conduct was admirable and responsible.

He also thanked his fellow aspirants, saying they shunned politics of bitter opposition and displayed maturity and sportsmanship throughout the process.

Ize-Iyamu said he looks forward to working with them, even as he noted that the victory is not his alone.

“It is a victory for democracy, for the rule of law, and for our party, the All Progressives Congress,” he said.

“This time, we must get it right. And the work to make this a reality must continue with revitalized passion and zeal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has stated that the exit of his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki from the APC is painful.

The Kogi governor, however, said he is confident that the party will win the governorship election in Edo slated for September in spite of Obaseki's recent departure to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Bello made the statement in Abuja on Monday, June 22 while speaking to state house correspondents at the presidential villa, Aso Rock.

