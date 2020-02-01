Home | News | General | Court remands company’s MD for alleged theft in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt has remanded the General Manager of a firm identified as Fedison Manpower Supply Limited, Mr. Odibo Efe, for alleged theft.

The operatives of the State Investigation Bureau, SIB, had nabbed the suspect following reports of the victim, Chief Rowland Okpoko, on the attack on his home.

The suspect was alleged to have broken into the home of Okpoko, and carted away over 14 television sets and other valuables from the home.

The count one of the charges with suit number, PMC/763c/2020 read: “That you Odibo Ete Edirin ‘m’ and others now at large 16th of November, 2019 at Rumuola, Obio/AKpor Local Government Area of Rivers State within the Port Harcourt Magisterial District, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: Burglary and Stealing and thereby Committed an offence punishment under Section 5l6A of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Vol. II, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria1999.”

When the matter came up in court yesterday, Efe pleaded not guilty to the six counts preferred against him by the prosecution.

Hussein Egielemai, counsel for the defence had prayed the court to grant the suspect bail on the ground that he is the manager of a firm in the state and would appear in court at every of the courts sitting on the matter.

But, Alibi Jonah, Counsel for prosecution, who opposed the bail application urged the court to use its discretion to ensure that the defence did not abscond from trial.

However, the Chief Magistrate, Ipalibo Iyabo, remanded suspect in the custody of SIB and adjourned till 25 of June legal advise on possible commencement of hearing of the matter.

