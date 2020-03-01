Home | News | General | COVID-19: Protect yourselves, Cross River Govt tells residents

The Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River, Dr Betta Edu, on Tuesday, admonished the residents of the state to protect themselves against the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

Edu who gave the advice in an interview with journalists in Calabar said that for the public to abandon safety measures put in place to safeguard their lives against the virus was unwise.

She said that Nigeria was at the peak of the pandemic with the country recording over 700 cases in a day, adding that this period was not the time to relax and lose guard.

“It is not the time to gamble with your life. If you are waiting for the task force to push or force you to use your face mask, face shield, avoid public gatherings, wash your hands and use hand sanitizers often; then you are putting your own life at risk.

“Sometimes, we see people in joints hanging out with friends; attending burials, weddings, parties, going to places of worship where safety is ignored on the grounds of religion when asked, they say there is no coronavirus in Cross River.

“This is a wrong mindset that must be trashed immediately, even when we had just five confirmed cases in the country, clear measures were spelt out and we were asked to follow them faithfully, nothing has changed. If anything, it has gone worse.”

She said that every resident of Cross River should be responsible for their safety and those of others around them.

“While we do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, everyone must play their part in keeping safe.

“Remember that soon; the entire country will be opened and people from states considered as the epicentres will come into the state and go out at will, so, we must imbibe the right culture on time,” she said.

The chairman added that it was important that members of the public should avoid public gatherings, adding that those events could wait, if they were not very important.

She said while the task force would not encourage panic and rumours, everyone should exercise utmost caution by staying at home, use their mask and hand sanitiser always.

Edu also noted that residents must always ensure physical distancing, and report any suspected incident to the COVID -19 Taskforce in the state.

