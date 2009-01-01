Home | News | General | Nigerian fans won’t like your pictures unless you do giveaway - Uche Ogbodo

- Uche Ogbodo recently took to social media to wish she was an American star

- The Nollywood actress revealed this in a recent post shared to her Instagram story

- According to her, Nigerian fans only like photos when the celebrity does a giveaway

Talented Nollywood star, Uche Ogbodo, recently took to social media to lament about how fans treat Nigerian celebrities.

In a recent write-up shared to her Instagram story, the Enugu-born screen diva wished she was an American star and not Nigerian.

Explaining why, she stated that Nigerian fans won't like a celebrity's photo unless he or she is doing a giveaway.

“Infact I wish I’m a star in America not Nigeria. Fans! If you don’t do giveaway, nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself. I just hate it,” she wrote.

Music star Naira Marley tops Billboard chart, he celebrates

See screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot of Ogbodo's post/@ucheogbodo

This comes a month after the actress clocked a new age May 17. The movie star flooded her official page on Instagram with some fiery photos that appeared to have been taken specifically for the occasion of turning 34.

In the photos, the actress rocked a rainbow colored hair and paired it with a flowing gown that showed off her glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Uche Elendu replied to a troll who tried to shame her dad for the casual way he was dressed.

On Sunday, June 21, as the world celebrated Father's Day, the actress also took to her official Instagram page to celebrate her dad. Uche shared lovely photos of her dad as she eulogized him.

Also, talented fast rising Nollywood actor, Ray Emodi has thrown more light on Nollywood actors and also, if the industry is really as lucrative as many people believe.

OAP Toolz Oniru shares sad story of how she lost her first child (video)

In a recent interview with Splash FM, he stated that a typical Nollywood actor is not rich. According to the actor, being in the industry is more about the art than the money as the money is not enough to make one wealthy.

