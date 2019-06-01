Home | News | General | Leaked contract details reveal staggering amount Nike pays Cristiano Ronaldo annually

- Cristiano Ronaldo has been in several commercials for the Nike brand

- Details of his ten-year contract with the company has emerged

- Leaked contract details show that the Portuguese star is paid staggering £147million by the outfit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s has built a brand for himself to become one of the most marketable individuals in the world and leaked contract details have shown Nike paid him a staggering £147million.

The Portuguese star has been officially representing the brand since 2016 when he signed a ten-year contract to represent them, according to leaked contract details.

Ronaldo has been seen severally wearing Nike sportswear even when he was at Manchester United and he has often appeared in commercials promoting new products or campaigns for the brand.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

It was gathered that the contract costs £14.7m per year and the agreement is between Polaris Sports Limited which owns the player’s marketing world wide and Nike.

Nigerian man with 2 wives laments hardship under Buhari's administration, says he wants a 3rd wife

Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike customised boot. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He has also been raking in millions despite the economic crisis as a result of the global pandemic.

The Juventus striker has now become the first football player to hit the $1billion mark and achievement envisaged a few weeks back.

According to Forbes, the 35-year-old earned a staggering $105m from June 1, 2019, to June 1, 2020 to achieve the feat.

However, Ronaldo earnings is second to tennis legend and multiple Grand Slam winner Roger Federer. And the Portuguese icon is the third sportsman to hit the $1bn mark after golf ace Tiger Woods and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Forbes also revealed that out of the $1bn earned by Ronaldo, $650m has come from his salary while the rest are off the pitch earnings.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star earned around $45m through endorsements in 2019.

Davido unfollows Peruzzi amidst sexual abuse allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has dusted other football rivals to become the player with the highest number of followers on social media as he nearly doubles Neymar in second place.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is the third in the list of top ten most followed players on social media; and now there are new surprising additions in the latest list.

Ronaldo remains most followed person on Instagram as several players now have massive number of followers across different social media sites.

What I plan to do to Oliseh - Vincent Enyeama | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...