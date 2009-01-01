Home | News | General | Over 40 and slaying: 5 beautiful Nollywood actress that have remained ageless

When it comes to celebrity life, most people have to deal with living in the spotlight and having their life put on display for fans to see. While others have grown older in the glaring eyes of the public, there are those who don't seem to be ageing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Maybe it’s genetics or a strict skincare routine, some of these Nigerian celebrities seem to hold the much-coveted secret for anti-ageing looks and fans are here for it.

While most people attribute maintaining one's youthful looks to a life free of responsibilities and stress, these ageless celebrities have more than proven that ideology to be flawed.

While some are married with grown-up kids, all of them have clearly worked very hard to be where they are today.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Who are the best actors of all time?

These actresses continue to surprise fans with their ageless beauties

Source: Instagram

Genevieve Nnaji is no doubt one of the most revered ever-young actresses in the Nigerian entertainment industry. However, she isn't the only one defying the decades.

Legit.ng runs down the list of five foxy over-40 actresses.

1. Genevieve Nnaji, 41

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker continues to wow fans with how youthful she has remained over the years. Safe to say the only thing that has changed over time is her sense of style and gracefulness.

2. Omoni Oboli, 42

The mother of 3 grown-up boys is another actress and filmmaker whose banging body leaves many fans in doubt of her real age.

The screen goddess rocks her slim physique stylishly much to the envy of fans.

3. Ibinabo Fiberesima, 50

The former president of the Actors' Guild of Nigeria, is another screen goddess who leaves people in doubt of her real age.

Fiberesima who is 50, looks at least 20 years younger. How she has been able to maintain a slim physique and smooth skin is something many people want to know!

Tenzing Norgay Trainor: All about the handsome Abominable actor

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

4. Rita Dominic, 44

If 'living my best life' was a person, the Imo-born actress would definitely be her! Dominic who is an award-winning actress looks nothing like her age as she looks way younger than 44.

This has no doubt made fans pretty curious about her diet and skin regimen.

5. Iyabo Ojo, 42

The Nollywood actress and fashion diva is another age-defying actress. With two grown-up kids, Ojo has managed to maintain a beautiful body and flawless skin much to the surprise of many.

Amazing!

Also, check out 5 Nigerian celebrities who are open about their plastic surgeries. They believed in enhancing their beauty where it is needed. This act has made many of them look younger than their actual age.

Top 3 Nollywood Stars: Who Earns More Than Others? | Legit TV

Top facts about Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Mathers

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...