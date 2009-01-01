Home | News | General | Messi escapes red card for 2nd time in a row after inflicting dangerous tackle on Bilbao star

- Lionel Messi was lucky not to have been sent off during Barcelona's game with Athletic Club

- The 32-year-old was involved in a challenge with Spanish defender Yeray which was overlooked

- Messi for the second game running failed to score and still awaits his 700th career goal

Lionel Messi was for the second consecutive match speared being given a red card after stamping on Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray.

The Spanish defender made a legal challenge on the Barcelona captain but Messi accidentally stamped on his feet when he leaped over the tackle which could be given as a red card offence.

The replay on the VAR showed that Messi was completely at fault and referee Jesus Gil Manzano did not about it.

Lionel Messi escapes red card after launching a dangerous tackle on Bilbao star. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Messi quickly apologized to Yeray who was writhing in pains on the turf but the 32-year-old escaped the punishment.

The incident occurred a minute before Messi provided a brilliant assist to Ivan Rakitic who came in for Sergio Busquets and scored the match-winner.

The match against Sevilla also saw the six-time Ballon d'Or winner push Diego Carlos who launched a rough tackle on the Argentine forward.

A long scar was spotted on Messi's in training a few days after the match but he did not get his marching orders for his reaction.

He also failed to score in his second match in a row as he awaits his 700th career goal. But he made his 15th assist of the season and his 250th overall.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Lionel Messi has been dragged into a middle of a controversy after he was spotted on camera punching Sevilla star Diego Carlos.

Barcelona's night ended in frustrations as they played out a 0-0 draw with Sevilla and they dropped two vital points away from home.

The Barcelona captain appeared to have hit the Brazilian defender who went down into down to the ground dramatically.

Legit.ng also reported that Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao ended in favour of La Blaugrana as the only goal of the match was scored in the second half.

Ivan Rakitic came in as a substitute to score the match-winner with just 20 minutes left to play in the match.

The match produced some fireworks from the blast of the whistle as Bilbao were the purposeful side in the opening exchanges.

