Liverpool fan begs Jurgen Klopp to sign 1 Arsenal player who will boost their midfield

Liverpool fan identified as Tony has sensationally begged the Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp to sign Arsenal star Mesut Ozil whom he sees as a good addition to boost the club's midfield.

Klopp and his men are currently topping the Premier League table with 20 points and they are on the verge of winning the title for this season after waiting for 30 years.

So far this term in the English topflight, Liverpool have suffered only one defeat which was the same way they finished last season with only one loss.

The combination of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino has been great for Liverpool as these three forwards have netted 47 goals this term.

Despite this superb form, Liverpool fan Tony called talkSPORT studio where he suggested that Mesut Ozil will be a great addition for his club if Jurgen Klopp should bring him in.

Since the resumption of the Premier League, Mesut Ozil has not played any game as Arsenal have suffered two straight defeats against Manchester City and Brighton.

“And the way we can fix it without spending a fortune, there’s a player in London now just kicking his heels around.

“He’s getting £350,000-a-week for doing nothing; he’s not happy where he is, but he’s a very creative player.

“I’m sure Jurgen Klopp knows this guy inside out and I’m sure he’d be desperate to join Liverpool for the last two or three good years of his career.

“And his name is the one and only, Mesut Ozil,'' Tony explained.

