Don Jazzy replies lady who begged for one of his cars, says his brother will kill him and her if he tries to give out

- Music mogul Don Jazzy has got many laughing after his response to a follower called Sylvia Obi

- Sylvia begged Don Jazzy for one of his cars that he no longer uses

- The music producer replied and said that he no longer uses his Bentley

Renowned music mogul Don Jazzy has given a funny reply to a follower who asked for one of his cars. The conversation happened on the singer's official Instagram page.

Don Jazzy shared a lovely photo of himself. In the background of the photo were lovely cars as the music producer posed for a photo just in from of the automobiles.

According to the Mavin boss, the private messenger app WhatsApp saw the photo before Instagram.

As expected, lovely reactions filled the comment section but one stood out.

The comment was from a lady identified as Sylvia Obi. She begged the music producer to give her one of his cars that he no longer uses.

Reacting to her request, Don Jazzy said that he no longer uses his Bentley but his brother would kill him and her if he releases it to her.

His comment got many people laughing.

Donjazzy replies a lady who begged for one of his cars. Source: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

It is quite common to see fans and followers begging their favourite celebrities for one thing or the other. Over the years, Don Jazzy has earned the respect of many for his generous personality as he never holds back from giving out to his followers.

While many believe that the producer could indeed give Sylvia one of his cars, others think that the request is too big.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Don jazzy said he and D’Banj had a good relationship at Mo'Hits.

The Mavins record CEO stated that he enjoyed an uncommon relationship with D’Banj while they were together. According to the singer and producer, he never had money issues with the Mobolowon crooner.

He made this statement while advising record owners to have a relationship with their artistes so that they do not go behind them to collect shows. He stated that he doesn't treat his artistes any lesser than he treats himself.

