COVID-19: Oyo state spends N2.7 billion, gives breakdown on expenses

- The sum of N2.7 billion has been spent on fighting COVID-19 in Oyo state

- Akinola Ojo, the commissioner for finance made the disclosure while giving an update on the state's expenses

- The commissioner noted that it was important for the public to be aware of the expenses on the pandemic

The Oyo state government in an effort to fight against the spread of the global pandemic in the southwestern state said it has so far spent two billion, seven hundred and seventy-nine million naira (N2,779,000,000).

The state’s COVID-19 Task Force gave an account of donations received and how the money was spent through the commissioner for finance, Akinola Ojo at the governor’s office on Tuesday, June 23.

Ojo while briefing the press said that the money was used for the following, setting up treatment and isolation centres, procurement of palliatives and seedlings for a section of residents and farmers, procurement of ambulances, and security at the borders, among others.

The commissioner went on to note that it was important to give the public a breakdown of the expenses used to fight the pandemic in line with the state governor's principle of transparency and accountability.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde

Source: Twitter

The commissioner gave the breakdown of the expenses as including:

1. N370 million for the setting up of the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan.

2. N453 million on security at state borders.

3. N118 million to provide support for the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for partnership on testing.

4. N900 million for the provision of palliatives and seedling to residents and farmers.

5. N321 million procurement of ambulances for the Ministry of Health.

6. N614 million on reagents, body kits, and other items for testing and treatment of patients.

He, further said that N378 million donated to the state was still intact as the funds that have been spent are from state government.

The sum of N15,000 was approved by the state as hazard allowance for each health worker and will be paid from March this month.

The commissioner also said other front line workers and journalists might be considered for hazard allowance after due consideration.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Oyo state government has postponed the date for the resumption of primary 6, Junior Secondary School 3, and Senior Secondary School 3 students in the state.

The Oyo state COVID-19 task made the announcement on Tuesday, June 23, after it reviewed the state's preparedness on the planned resumption of schools.

The state had earlier said students in primary 6, JSS 3, and SS3 in the state could resume on Monday, June 29.

But the spokesperson to the Oyo state governor, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement disclosed that by the new arrangement, teachers would be the ones to resume on Monday, June 29.

