Home | News | General | See adorable photos of Wizkid’s son, Zion with his mother

- Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has a son with his baby mama named Jada

- Jada recently took to social media to share adorable photos with her son, Zion

- The mother and son wore matching outfits as they sported huge smiles

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Being a mother is no doubt a very beautiful journey. It is an amazing feeling to see their little ones running around and growing before their very eyes.

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has been known to show off his third son, Zion, on social media. However, not many people are aware of the little boy’s mother, Jada.

Just recently, the singer’s baby mama took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos of their son.

Wizkid’s baby mama shares adorable photos of their son Zion

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Jada was seen having a fun time with Zion as they both smiled for the camera. The proud mother and son were also wearing matching outfits.

Proudly a cosmetic surgery baby - Tonto Dikeh says as she shares throwback photo

The duo wore the same kind of trousers but paired them with different coloured tops. The photos were so cute that fans could not help but gush over them.

See the snaps below:

Read some comments below:

blackish_dc: Drip too heavy.

ugi35t_gra_m: Omo wizzy.

it_aleko: You guys look cute.

princeofjh: Queen & Prince.

Lovely.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported on eight Nigerian celebrities who also have famous parents.

Being a celebrity is perhaps the most glamorous thing an individual can be and many people attain that status due to their talent and influence in the society.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is blessed with several talented individuals who have also become celebrities.

Unknown to many, some of these stars also have fame running in their family as they are not the only popular personality with the same bloodline.

In other news, Legit.ng also reported on how Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo took to social media on June 21, 2020, to celebrate her first child, Festus, on his 21st birthday.

My wife begs me with Davido’s name whenever she offends me - Nigerian man claims

Iyabo Ojo is one celebrity who has not left fans in doubt about the love she has for her children. The film star has been known to celebrate their achievements on social media for all to see.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Is Wizkid a DeadBeat Dad??? - Nigeria News Today | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...