Amazing photos of this Nigerian lady who repairs airplanes go viral (see her in work mode)

- Omobolaji Aduroja, a licensed aircraft engineer, is one of the many celebrated hardworking women in Nigeria

- The engineer got her aero-certification from Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria after her first degree at the Federal University of Technology, Akure

- Omobolaji said that solving problems is one of her life skills

Omobolaji Aduroja is one of the Nigerians holding their heads up high above the challenges in the country.

She is a Nigerian aircraft maintenance engineer (B2) who finished form the popular Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

One of the core skills of Omobolaji is the ability to solve problems and use troubleshooting to rectify knotty issues.

A collage showing Mobolaji Aduroja at work. Photo source: LinkedIn/City Scope Africa

Source: UGC

She bagged her first degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

The Nigerian woman had her certification in the introduction to automation and control, electrical, and electronics engineering.

