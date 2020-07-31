Home | News | General | N-Power Batch C enrolment commences on June 26 - FG declares

- FG has announced the commencement of N-Power Batch C

- Rhoda Iliya, the deputy director (information) in the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, made this known on Tuesday, June 23

- The ministry announced that Batch A will exit on June 30 while Batch B will exit the programme on July 31

The federal government has declared that the enrolment for the new batch of N-Power beneficiaries would commence on Friday, June 26.

Legit.ng reports that this was contained in a statement issued by the deputy director (information) of the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Rhoda Iliya, on Tuesday, June 23, in Abuja.

The scheme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 under the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through capacity building, investment, and direct support.

The ministry said the commencement of the Batch C enrollment is due to far-reaching consultations and a review of the submissions on the reform and realignment of the programme for greater efficiency.

N-Power beneficiaries at their place of primary assignment

Source: Depositphotos

“Batch C is also being enrolled to provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths to access the programme, in furtherance of the president’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by creating opportunities that will enhance the productivity of the Nigerian youths for entrepreneurship.

"The ministry has announced that Batch A will exit on June 30, and Batch B will exit the programme on July 31, 2020," the statement read.

Speaking on the new enrolment of the new N-Power batch, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, said: “We have commenced the transitioning of beneficiaries from Batches A and B into government entrepreneurship schemes and engaging private sector bodies to absorb some of the beneficiaries after the completion of psychometric assessment to determine competency and placement into various opportunities.

She said that applications would be conducted using a hybrid system of enrollment to ensure that all Nigerians are given an opportunity to participate. As a ministry that caters for the vulnerable, we will also make special considerations for persons living with disabilities.

The minister stated that the online portal would be open to receive applications from noon on June 26, 2020, and will provide a level playing field for all applicants.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government commenced payment of N30,000 to all N-Power beneficiaries as from today, Tuesday, April 14.

It was reported that this was disclosed in a statement issued by the Farouq's spokesman, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta.

