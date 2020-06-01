Home | News | General | Body of 17-year-old girl swept away by Lagos flood has been discovered
Body of 17-year-old girl swept away by Lagos flood has been discovered



The body of the 17-year-old girl, simply identified as Ayisat, who was swept away by the strong flood at Alapafuja axis of the Surulere Low-Cost Housing Estate on Monday June 22, has been discovered.

Last Monday, the Lagos metropolis witnessed a heavy downpour causing most areas of the state to become flooded — the canal along Alapafuja close linking Bank Olemoh was submerged as a result of the flooding.

After a rigorous search, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, found the dead body of the girl at Onilegogo canal, Surulere on Tuesday afternoon, June 23.

The body was handed over to her community members who immediately buried her.

