Home | News | General | “I got upset and I returned their money” – Mercy Eke on failed deal with champagne company

Mercy Eke, winner of the 2019 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show has revealed how a fan made her lose millions of naira in a deal with a champagne company.

According to Mercy, she was approached by a champagne company that wanted her to sign a deal with them and also attend a party they wanted to organise and she obliged..

The company being impressed with the outcome of the meeting held with Mercy and her management team, paid her the agreed sum, even before signing the dotted lines.

This happened on a Wednesday and Mercy was supposed to start the activation of the deal on Thursday which was the second day, only for a fan to spoil the partly sealed deal.

Mercy told her fellow former housemates who were present for the BBNaija 2019 Reunion show that the fan in question put a call through to one of the staff members of the champagne company to ask if it was true that the company recently signed Mercy and if it was true that she would be attending the upcoming party organised by the company.

Unfortunately, the company worker told the fan that Mercy had no deal with the company and would not be attending the said party.

After the call, the fan was reported to post the information given on the internet and making internet users troll Mercy.

According to Mercy, that did not go well with her. “Immediately I saw that, I called Chief Priest and told him what was going on on the internet and we decided that if the company say they do not know me, me too do not know them.

I told the company that if I was going to go ahead with the deal, they should release an official statement saying that they know me and to also apologise.

“My management made me return the money because, they refuse to apologise and the damage has been done.”

According to her, she was unable to go ahead with the deal, though the company was a big and well recognised one.

She blamed the loss of money, damage to her integrity and image to the fan who went ahead to make public information that was not true and also not gotten from the right source.

Watch the video below;

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...