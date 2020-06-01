Home | News | General | “Go and do ritual with yourself” – Kanayo O. Kanayo comes for those who called him a ritualist (video)
“Go and do ritual with yourself” – Kanayo O. Kanayo comes for those who called him a ritualist (video)



Ace Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has fired shots at those who always tag him a ritualist in the comment section of his posts.

The veteran actor who recently took part in the trending #don’tleaveme challenge got pissed as Nigerians only trolled him for being a ritualist, neglecting the challenge itself..

After sharing a video of his own challenge, trolls took to the comment section to beg him not to use his hypeman for rituals. Some asked the hypeman to run away from him, before Kanayo turns him to ‘yam’.

Reacting to this, Kanayo called them distractions and urged them to use themselves for the rituals. He further begged his true fans to stop listening to distractors and learn to always focus on the main message.

Watch the video below;

