Home | News | General | Demolition of embassy: Why Buhari decided not to fight Ghana - Presidency

- Nigeria has no plan to retaliate against Ghana over the demolition of the Nigerian high commission building in Accra

- A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has apologised over the incident

- Shehu stated that diplomacy will be used in resolving the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News

Nigeria has no plan to retaliate against Ghana over the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission building in Accra, the presidency has disclosed.

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, in a statement Wednesday, June 24, said Nigeria decided not to retaliate following the apology tendered by the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, over the incident, The Nation reported.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari who is much respected in Africa, has decided to show restraint.

Demolition of embassy: Presidency says Buhari has decided not to fight Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to the presidential aide, diplomacy will be used in resolving the matter, adding that there is no need for Nigeria and Ghana to fight.

Lai Mohammed mourns legendary singer Majek Fashek

Meanwhile, the federal government on Monday, June 22, summoned the Ghanaian high commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to explain the circumstances surrounding the demolition of Nigeria's high commission building in Accra, Ghana.

Geoffrey Onyeama Nigeria's minister for foreign affairs, in a tweet, disclosed that there would also be discussions on how security can be reinforced at Nigerian diplomatic premises in Ghana.

In another news report, the Nigerian government has rejected the conclusions reached by the African Union (AU)’s office of legal counsel on the nomination of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to contest for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

The AU's legal arm had stated that the Nigerian government's decision to back Okonjo-Iweala for the role violates its rules.

In a note verbale on Thursday, June 18, the Nigerian embassy and permanent mission to the AU said claims that Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination contravenes laid-down rules failed all parameters of objectivity and unbiased submission.

Edo 2020: Why I visited Tinubu in Lagos - Obaseki opens up

According to The Cable, the Nigerian government insisted that Okonjo-Iweala’s nomination did not violate any laws as it was a replacement of a previously presented candidate (Yonov Agah) and not a fresh nomination.

“The permanent mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will not be a party to any propaganda and/or actions that supplant the vision and objectives of the African Union, by supporting a willful, obviously partisan and outlandish interpretation of rules and decisions,” part of the letter read.

It said the rules referred to by the legal counsel were related to the submission of a new candidature and “not, by any shred of imagination, a substitution/replacement of an earlier submission duly made in line with all rules.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

How Nigeria's Covid-19 cases rose from 7000 to over 20,000 in one month | Legit TV

APC national leader Tinubu raises placard, seeks justice for Uwa, Tina, Jennifer (photo)

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...