COVID-19 is a satanic agenda to prevent people from going to church - Popular bishop declare

- Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare has said that the novel coronavirus is a satanic movement to stop people from going to church

- According to the respected Ghanaian bishop, this was a conclusion he came to with Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

- Many people have been reacting to the bishop's statement which is trending on social media

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare, has said coronavirus is a satanic movement to keep people out of the church.

The respected Ghanaian pastor made the statement during a recent sermon that has been trimmed into a snippet making waves on social media.

In the footage, Bishop Agyin-Asare recounted how he was in a conversation with Archbishop Duncan-Williams recently and were both discussing the impact of COVID-19 on church activity.

See video below:

By way of explanation, the leader of Perez Chapel which used to be known as the World Miracle Church, indicated that the pandemic is specifically targeted at the church and nothing else.

The bishop indicated that people are able to go about all their life activities which include attending church, going to register for NIA cards, visiting the market and more.

However, when it comes to attending church, all of a sudden, everyone becomes extra sensitive about being infected with coronavirus when, in fact, the church is where social distancing is being respected more than any other place of usual activity.

"And there are churches who say they are waiting for the COVID-19 to be over before they resume church. By the time it is over, you don't have a church anymore. It is a satanic agenda," he said.

In other news, five medical doctors, two ambulance drivers and one emergency worker were among the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Benue state.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday, June 23, by the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu.

Benson, who is also the chairman of the state's committee on COVID-19, said the state recorded the first fatality on Monday, June 22.

He said the deceased had contact with over 100 people who had been traced, some of whom are the health workers who tested positive.

