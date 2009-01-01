Home | News | General | APC crisis deepens as factional chairman alleges threat to life

- The crises in the APC took another turn as the acting national chairman raised an alarm over an alleged threat to his life

- Hillard Eta said the party's National Working Committee (NWC) got wind of this threat

- The APC acting national chairman also said thugs are being sent to burn the ruling party's national secretariat

As the battle for leadership intensifies within the All Progressive Congress (APC), the crisis rocking the ruling party took a dangerous twist on Wednesday, June 24, as Hillard Eta, the party's acting national chairman alleged a threat to his life.

According to the New Telegraph, the national vice chairman south-south who disclosed this while speaking to the media via telephone said thugs from Port Harcourt are coming to make an attempt on his life.

He said: "I just thought that l should let the press know about these plots.”

Eta who stepped in for Senator Abiola Ajimobi, also said the party's National Working Committee (NWC) got word that thugs were being sent to burn down the national secretariat from Port Harcourt.

APC acting national chairman, Hillard Eta. Photo credit: Vanguard/UGC

Source: UGC

Though the APC chieftain said the allegations have not yet been reported to the police, he added that it would be done after he leaves the party's national secretariat.

The national vice-chairman south-south went on to note that the plan is for the thugs to make it look like the party's working committee instigated the fire to burn the headquarters.

Eta who is leading the NWC made up of 16 members said: “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt and that they are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigated a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite the crisis rocking the ruling APC, the Abiola Ajimobi-led National Working Committee has insisted that there is no faction in the party.

The party also noted that the suspended deputy national secretary of the party, Victor Giadom, who claims to be the acting chairman of the party, is an impostor.

Eta said this on the night of Tuesday, June 23, at the party’s secretariat while receiving the report of the APC committee on the just concluded Edo governorship primary.

In other news, Giadom has fired back at his critics following his suspension as the national deputy secretary of the APC.

It was reported that the embattled self-acclaimed acting national chairman of the party said on Monday, June 22, during a press conference that the only way out of the on-going leadership crisis in the party is a convocation of the NEC.

