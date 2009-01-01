Panic in Benue as 5 doctors, 2 ambulance drivers, 1 emergency worker test positive for COVID-19, deputy gov speaks
- Five medical doctors were among those that tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after coming in contact with a patient in Benue state
- Apart from the medical doctors who got infected through the patient, two ambulance drivers and one emergency worker also tested positive for the disease
- The deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, made the disclosure on Tuesday, June 23
- The Nigerian government has been doing all within its power to battle coronavirus as the cases of the deadly disease continue to rise on a daily basis
Five medical doctors, two ambulance drivers and one emergency worker were among the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Benue state.
The disclosure was made on Tuesday, June 23, by the deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu, Nigerian Tribune reports.
Legit.ng gathers that Benson, who is also the chairman of the state's committee on COVID-19, said the state recorded the first fatality on Monday, June 22.
He said the deceased had contact with over 100 people who had been traced, some of whom are the health workers who tested positive.
He said: “So far, three doctors working with the state government were positive, there are two other doctors who tested positive in other outfits, also were two drivers of our ambulance and one emergency worker and two doctors in other outfits."
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state
In other news, Nigerian universities’ scientists under the aegis of COVID-19 Research Group claim they have discovered COVID-19 vaccine.
The scientists made the disclosure on Friday, June 19, saying the vaccine was being developed locally in Africa for Africans but would also work for other continents when unveiled.
The leader of the team, Dr Oladipo Kolawole, said it would take a minimum of 18 months for the vaccine to be unveiled to the public.
He said this is because a lot of analysis and studies, as well as approvals by medical authorities, were still required.
Kolawole said the study, which led to the medical breakthrough, had enjoyed initial funding by the Trinity Immunodeficient Laboratory and Helix Biogen Consult, Ogbomosho, to the tune of about N7.8 million.
