Lady gets back at ex-boyfriend, mocks him with breakup song after finding a 'better' man (video)

- Shugwa, a young lady in Ghana, has composed a song for her former boyfriend after he left her

- According to the lyrics of the song titled May3 Fine, the gentleman thought things would fall apart for the lady and she would cry over the breakup

- Instead, Shugwa indicates that she is much better off and has got a new man she considers better

A young Ghanaian lady identified as Shugwa has come up with a song for her former boyfriend after he left her thinking nothing good would happen to her.

Legit.ng sighted the song titled May3 Fine (I am fine) on the official Instagram handle of Shugwa as the music is beginning to gather heat online.

It should be said that the song is actually very melodious for a young woman who has just chosen to venture into the industry.

See video below:

Shugwa now believes her ex is the one suffering from a broken heart.

May3 Fine features another artiste identified as Oman and has already gotten its first play on the popular radio station Live FM.

Although, a quick glance at the social media handles of Shugwa shows that the lady has less than 1,000 followers on Instagram and not up to 100 on Twitter, it is thought that the song might just be her breakthrough as it is well-crafted.

