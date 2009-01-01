Home | News | General | Another top sports celebrity tests positive to coronavirus after meeting with World No.1 tennis player

- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets basketball star has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus

- The NBA basketball star attended the mini tennis tournament organized by Djokovic

- The Serbian professional basketball will need to test negative twice before travelling back to his base in the US

Nikola Jokic has tested positive for coronavirus in days after being pictured World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic and his wife, Jelena recently made an announcement that they tested positive to COVID-19 after tennis star organized a mini tournament.

On June 11, Djokovic and Denver Nuggets star Jokic met and were pictured hugging and sitting beside each other with no social distancing being observed at a basketball event in Belgrade.

But there is no evidence to prove that either of the men infested each other with the deadly disease.

Jokic's case has delayed his return to the United States to join up with his basketball team ahead of the restart of the season.

According to ESPN, the Serbian professional basketball star is expected to be cleared to travel back to America within the next seven days, but will need two negative tests to clear him of returning to his base within 24 hours.

Nikola Jokic tests positive to COVID-19 days after meeting with tennis star Novak Djokovic. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the current best tennis player Djokovic issued an apology for organizing the Adria tournamen.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Novak Djokovic and wife, Jelena, announce they have both tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease after participating in tennis tournaments in Serbia and Croatia.

The 33-year-old joins the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki who have all been confirmed to carry the disease after playing at Djokovic's Adria Tour competition.

The Adria Tour was one of the first competitions to be staged since then all tennis competitions were banned due to the global pandemic.

