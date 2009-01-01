Home | News | General | Money Man: Cristiano Ronaldo shows off most expensive Rolex watch worth N178M (photo)

- Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted wearing this very expensive Rolex watch

- The diamond Rolex watch is worth £371k

- Ronaldo has many other expensive watches and cars

Cristiano Ronaldo has demonstrated once again that he is a real money man after being spotted wearing the most expensive Rolex watch in history. It is worth £371k.

The Portugal international is one of the highest-paid footballers in the world considering what he takes home every week at Juventus.

Apart from being one of the richest men on earth, Cristiano Ronaldo is also a fashion man and he and his family members wear designer clothing .

He has a jet, super yacht, mansions around Europe, hotels, expensive cars and there is hardly anything Cristiano Ronaldo cannot buy if he wants it.

The former Real Madrid star was spotted wearing the timepiece back in January when he popped over to the Middle East for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Naturally, the 18-karat white gold timekeeper is festooned with diamonds which makes it so expensive and only someone at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo could have this.

Cristiano Ronaldo wears most-expensive Rolex watch in history worth £371k (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping he wins the Italian Serie A title again with Juventus this season after losing the Coppa Italia against Napoli.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday night, June 22, became the leading Portuguese scorer after netting for Juventus in their impressive 2-0 win over Bologna in Italian Serie A.

The former Real Madrid star opened scoring for the Old Lady via a penalty in the 23rd minute before Argentine forward Paulo Dybala sealed the win for Sarri and his men.

He was criticized by Italian football legend Luka Toni before his manager Maurizio Sarri confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has not been at his best.

Ronaldo's sister even took to social media to defend her brother by attacking Maurizio Sarri after his criticism.

The father of four children has now added another record to his rich career after scoring his 43rd goal in Italy for Juventus in just two seasons.

Rui Costa has been holding the record as the highest Portuguese goalscorer in Italy for years after netting 42 goals for AC Milan and Fiorentina in eight years.

[embedded content]

