Moment 3 female officers helped young woman deliver baby outside police station

- A group of female officers were notified of a woman who had gone into labour

- The expectant mother was waiting for an ambulance outside the police station

- Realising they had no time to spare, the female cops helped deliver the baby

A group of female police officers went beyond the call of duty to help a young lady in labour on Wednesday, February 19.

The woman had gone into labour and was waiting for an ambulance outside the police station when her bundle of joy decided to make an arrival.

The officers, who were identified as Captain Bucyee MaScubu, Sergeant Thulie Ndlovu and Sergeant Nokukhanya Madlala, helped without hesitation.

They assisted the lady and helped deliver the baby.

Social media users hailed the three police officers as heroes and applauded them online.

Thuli Mbambo commented:

"That's great may our God bless them."

Boyoh Shenge wrote:

"Siyabonga to the women in blue, Folweni SAPS UNkulunkulu unezimanga. God bless you all."

Khanyo Ndlovu commented:

"Thulie Ndlovu well done my sis and colleagues. You have made us so proud."



