Home | News | General | Edo governorship: Court strikes out suit to stop Obaseki from contesting PDP primaries

- A court action seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting in the Edo PDP primary election has been struck out

- The suit was struck out by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 24

- All the parties in the matter have agreed to resolve their issues out of court

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News

A court action seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting in the Edo PDP primary election has been struck out by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The court struck out the case after a PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihiama, asked for an out-of-court settlement in his suit to stop Obaseki from participating in the primaries, Vanguard reported.

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term ambition is back on track. Photo credits: The Nation

Source: UGC

Ogbeide-Ihiama made the application on Wednesday, June 24, through his Lawyer, Ferdinand Ogbeh SAN, to settle out of court when the matter was heard before Justice Obile of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

Alleged N2bn agric loan scam: Court restrains Ebonyi govt from probing former SSG

Legit.ng had earlier reported that PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, explained why he instituted a court action to restrain Governor Obaseki from participating in the Edo governorship primary.

The aspirant in a statement on Wednesday, June 24, said though he remained loyal to the party, he was opposed to PDP’s nomination processes for the Edo governorship election.

He said after having been through thick and thin with the party, he was surprised that certain leaders in the party were trying to stop his ambition by all means.

Ogbeide-Ihama alleged that PDP Edo primary process was bastardised by some party leaders.

"What this injunction is about is the flawed process that has been adopted to put the governor on the ballot for the primaries,” he said.

"A dispassionate and critical look at the process adopted to allow him to participate in the primaries will show that probably as a result of the rush to make it happen, a couple of illegalities may have been made which could create legal loopholes for our opponents or aggrieved parties to exploit.

Edo election 2020: Anxiety as Ize-Iyamu knows fate on June 17 over eligibility to contest APC primary

It is expected that we learn lessons from the situation in the last elections with the opposing party in Zamfara and Rivers States.

"Sentiments must never override due-process, justice, equity and legality. Established rules should not be twisted or broken at the whims and caprices of anyone who feels like it, for whatever reason. No serious system will thrive in such practices.

The aspirant faulted the claims that he was being sponsored by forces to frustrate Governor Obaseki.

He apologised to members of the arty who were unhappy over the decision he had taken and appreciated party leaders who reached out to him to intervene in the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo guber primaries | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...