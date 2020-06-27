Home | News | General | Governorship aspirant reveals why he moved to stop Obaseki from participating in PDP primary

- A PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has explained why he challenged the party's Edo governorship primary process in court

- Ogbeide-Ihama said he is surprised that certain leaders in the party were trying to stop his ambition by all means

- The governorship aspirant alleged that the PDP Edo primary process was bastardized by some party leaders

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News

A PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has explained why he instituted a court action to restrain Governor Obaseki from participating in the Edo governorship primary.

The aspirant in a statement on Wednesday, June 24, said though he remained loyal to the party, he was opposed to PDP’s nomination processes for the Edo governorship election.

Ogbeide-Ihama alleged that the Edo PDP primary process has been compromised. Photo credits: Independent newspaper

Source: UGC

He said after having been through thick and thin with the party, he was surprised that certain leaders in the party were trying to stop his ambition by all means.

Opposition party in Oyo clashes with Makinde, accuses state governor of hijacking Ajimobi's projects

Ogbeide-Ihama alleged that PDP Edo primary process was bastardised by some party leaders.

"What this injunction is about is the flawed process that has been adopted to put the governor on the ballot for the primaries,” he said.

"A dispassionate and critical look at the process adopted to allow him participate in the primaries will show that probably as a result of the rush to make it happen, a couple of illegalities may have been made which could create legal loopholes for our opponents or aggrieved parties to exploit. It is expected that we learn lessons from the situation in the last elections with the opposing party in Zamfara and Rivers States.

"Sentiments must never override due-process, justice, equity and legality. Established rules should not be twisted or broken at the whims and caprices of anyone who feels like it, for whatever reason. No serious system will thrive in such practices.

Ize-Iyamu betrayed us as consensus candidate - Ogiemwonyi

The aspirant faulted the claims that he was being sponsored by forces to frustrate Governor Obaseki.

He apologised to members of the arty who were unhappy over the decision he had taken and appreciated party leaders who reached out to him to intervene in the matter.

In another news, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised an eyebrow against conflicting court verdicts and litigations that have characterised the pre-governorship election in Edo state.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 23, ahead of the poll slated for September, INEC commissioner, Festus Okoye, said the lawsuits and ploys are capable of disrupting the smooth conduct of the election and the parties' primaries.

Okoye spoke on the heels of the Edo high court's injunction which restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from disqualifying aspirants after another court sitting in Port Harcourt gave a contrary verdict on PDP primary.

The commissioner also noted that INEC has been following the issues preluding the primaries in Edo state and disclosed that the conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes will end on June 27, 2020.

Edo governorship: How Buhari assured me of his support - Obaseki

"Political Parties should note that the organisation and scheduling of various activities and processes leading to the conduct of elections are complex and involve extensive and careful planning and any disruption of these processes comes at a huge cost to the nation.

“The spate and tenor of pre-election litigations and the conflicting orders emanating therefrom can harm the smooth conduct of primaries and the upcoming elections," Okoye said.

APC disqualifies Obaseki from Edo guber primaries | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...