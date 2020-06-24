Osinbajo postpones economic council meeting, as APC holds NEC

The NEC, chaired by the vice-president, has all state governors and a few relevant ministers as members.

The Permanent Secretary/Secretary, NEC, Olusola Idowu, announced the postponement in a memo tagged “radio message” dated June 24, 2020, and addressed to all state governors.

The message was titled “Notice of postponement of the 105th (5th in 2020) meeting of the National Economic Council.”



It read, “The chairman of council, his Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, has directed that the NEC virtual meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020, has been postponed.

“A new date for the meeting will be communicated to you.

“Any inconvenience this postponement might have caused is highly regrettable.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my best regards.”

Although the notice did not state the reason for the postponement, it may be connected with the virtual meeting of the National Executive Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress also slated for Thursday.

All state governors elected on the platform of the APC are members of its NEC and are expected at the meeting convened by Victor Giadom who the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), said he is recognising as the acting chairman of the party based on the law.

Buhari, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had said state governors and leaders of the National Assembly would hopefully attend the Giadom’s meeting with him.

