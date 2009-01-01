Home | News | General | WATCH VIDEO: Nigerian soldier arrested for blasting Chief of Army Staff and other security chiefs
WATCH VIDEO: Nigerian soldier arrested for blasting Chief of Army Staff and other security chiefs
- 6 hours 1 minute ago
- 1
- 0
A Nigerian soldier has been arrested for blasting the Chief of Army Staff and other security chiefs in a viral video.
In the video, Lance Corporal Martins berated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other security chiefs in the country for not acting to stop the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.
In the lengthy video, Lance Corporal Martins said the security chiefs have failed Nigerians. He condemned the security chiefs especially Buratai, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, for not being committed to ending the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.
He alleged that the military ordered the illegal detention of some soldiers, who demanded better weapons and ammunition to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country.
He acknowledged that he might be arrested and probably killed for the video but said he is ready to sacrifice himself for the country.
Watch the video below.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169