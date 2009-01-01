Home | News | General | WATCH VIDEO: Nigerian soldier arrested for blasting Chief of Army Staff and other security chiefs
Shame on you, Mocheddah slams D’banj over rape allegation
Cousins remanded over alleged rape, murder of Maersk MD’s wife in Lagos

WATCH VIDEO: Nigerian soldier arrested for blasting Chief of Army Staff and other security chiefs



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 1 minute ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A Nigerian soldier has been arrested for blasting the Chief of Army Staff and other security chiefs in a viral video.

In the video, Lance Corporal Martins berated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and other security chiefs in the country for not acting to stop the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

In the lengthy video, Lance Corporal Martins said the security chiefs have failed Nigerians. He condemned the security chiefs especially Buratai, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, for not being committed to ending the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

He alleged that the military ordered the illegal detention of some soldiers, who demanded better weapons and ammunition to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country.

He acknowledged that he might be arrested and probably killed for the video but said he is ready to sacrifice himself for the country.


Watch the video below.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 169