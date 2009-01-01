Home | News | General | Just in: Nigeria loses another lawmaker amid coronavirus pandemic

- Kogi state has lost one of its lawmakers in the House of Assembly

- John Abah who was representing Ibaji constituency died on Wednesday morning

- The speaker of the state assembly, Matthew Kolawole, and Governor Yahaya Bello have reacted to Abah's death

Kogi state was on Wednesday, June 24, thrown into mourning as one of the lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, John Abah, died.

The Cable reports that Abah who was representing Ibaji constituency died on Wednesday morning. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Legit.ng gathers that his death has been confirmed by the speaker of the assembly, Matthew Kolawole.

Sympathising with the family, Kolawole described Abah’s death as “shocking”, adding that the deceased lawmaker would be greatly missed.

“It is very sad and painful to lose a breadwinner of a family. His demise has created a great vacuum that will be hard to fill,” he said.

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has also reacted to the ugly development. He expressed deep sadness over the death of Abah whom he described as “a loyal and dedicated stalwart of the All Progressives Congress in the state whose contributions to the stability and growth of the party remain overwhelming”.

Governor Bello added that the deceased was “a seasoned and thoroughbred lawmaker who contributed immensely to the overall development of his constituency and the state as a whole through his various people-oriented bills and motions”.

In a related development, the president of Kogi state customary court of appeal, Justice Ibrahim Shaibu Atadoga is dead.

Atadoga died in the early hours of Sunday, June 21, following a brief battle with illness.

Confirming the incident, Saheed Saqeeeb who is chief information officer of Kogi state ministry of justice told pressmen Justice Atadoga died in his house.

Born in Omala local government area of Kogi state, late Justice Atadoga was called to Bar in 1986 and he was a towering figure in the creation of the customary court of appeal in the north-central state.

Atadoga became the cynosure after swearing-in Idris Wada as the governor of Kogi state after a controversial court verdict which gave room for two governors in the state.

