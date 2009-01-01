Home | News | General | Edo deputy speaks about Oshiomhole as Buhari endorses Giadom as acting APC chairman

- Edo deputy governor, Philip Shuaibu, said he has no problem with his former party, APC

- Shaibu, however, said he has a problem with the suspended national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole

- The Edo deputy governor also said the PDP which he has just joined has a better way of resolving its crises

The deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shuaibu, says he has no problem with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shuaibu who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside his boss, Godwin Obaseki, said his problem is with the suspended national chair of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, Channels TV reports.

He said: “I suffered to build APC if I look back and see what I have laboured for. But what I am happy about is that I am happy to consolidate and make history on the issue of godfatherism in Edo state”.

Ize-Iyamu betrayed us as consensus candidate - Ogiemwonyi

Edo deputy governor says he has serious problem with Oshiomhole

Speaking about his experience in his new party, PDP, Shuaibu said the opposition party is completely different from his former party.

He said the PDP has a better way of quickly resolving his issues amicably.

“One thing I found in PDP is that they have a way of quickly resolving issues, what I have seen with them is completely different from where I am coming from (APC),” Shaibu said.

Meanwhile, a court action seeking to stop Governor Obaseki from contesting in the Edo PDP primary election has been struck out by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The court struck out the case after a PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihiama, asked for an out-of-court settlement in his suit to stop Obaseki from participating in the primaries.

Ogbeide-Ihiama made the application on Wednesday, June 24, through his Lawyer, Ferdinand Ogbeh SAN, to settle out of court when the matter was heard before Justice Obile of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

Edo 2020: Why I visited Tinubu in Lagos - Obaseki opens up

Legit.ng had earlier reported that PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, explained why he instituted a court action to restrain Governor Obaseki from participating in the Edo governorship primary.

The aspirant in a statement on Wednesday, June 24, said though he remained loyal to the party, he was opposed to PDP’s nomination processes for the Edo governorship election.

