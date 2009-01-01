Home | News | General | Just in: Vinicius Junior, Sergio Ramos score as Real Madrid defeat Mallorca to return to La Liga summit

- Real Madrid vs Mallorca saw Sergio Ramos score his 118th career goal despite being a defender

- Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the encounter

- Zinedine Zidane’s men have returned to the La Liga summit with just seven matches left to play

It was fight to finish on Wednesday night, June 24 as Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos’ goals helped Real Madrid return to the La Liga summit with just seven games left to play.

Los Blancos host Mallorca at their training ground Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in midweek La Liga action and claimed all three points after the game ended 2-0.

It was a fierce contest in the early stages but the hosts broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when Dani Carvajal intercepted a move and laid a pass to Luka Modric before the eventual pass to Vinicius who scooped the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle to make it 1-0.

There were efforts to restore parity by the visitors but they somehow could not just find the back of the net as both teams went to the break with the hosts leading.

And in the 56th minute, Sergio Ramos scored his 118th career goal for club and country when he netted a sublime free-kick to stun viewers across the globe.

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Sergio Ramos scores from a free-kick. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mallorca’s Antonio Raillo was adjudged to have handballed and Ramos stepped up to take the resulting freekick and got some swerve on it into the top left hand corner, and it was 2-0.

And there were no more goals as Mallorca managed to keep the scoreline as respectable as possible. It ended: Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca.

Zinedine Zidane's men return to the La Liga summit with 68 points from 31 matches, level on points with fierce rivals Barcelona who also have seven matches left.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao ended in favour of La Blaugrana as the only goal of the match was scored in the second half. Ivan Rakitic came in as a substitute to score the match-winner with just 20 minutes left to play in the match.

The match ended in a 1-0 win in favour of the defending champions as they go temporarily on top of La Liga table, but Real Madrid have reclaimed top spot with victory over Mallorca.

[embedded content]

