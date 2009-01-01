Home | News | General | Liverpool 1 point away from making history following demolition of Crystal Palace at Anfield

- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace saw the Reds defeat their London opponents by 4-0

- Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Mane and Fabinho all registered their names on the scoresheet

- Liverpool now need a point to clinch their first Premier League title in 30 years

- Man City will play Chelsea away from home as the Reds could be crowned champions if they drop points

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace ended 4-0 in favour of the Reds as Jurgen Klopp's side are just one point away from clinching their first Premier League title in over 30 years.

The Merseysiders' return to Anfield was triumphant as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane were all on the scoresheet.

Liverpool took control of the match from start and were promising towards goal, as they created several chances in the opening exchanges.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

And it was Alexander-Arnold who curled in an exquisite free-kick in the 23rd minute to put the Reds ahead.

A minute before half time, Salah doubled the advantage as he latched on to a pass from Fabinho before applying a cool finish to make it 2-0.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Salah, Mane were too hot to handle by the Palace defence. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ten minutes after the break, Liverpool continued from where they left off as Fabinho unleashed a canon from 25 yards out into the left-hand corner of Wayne Hennessey to make it 3-0.

Mane put the final nail in the coffin in the 70th minute after a first-time pass from Salah saw the Senegalese clear on goal from the left before slotting the ball home to make it 4-0.

Liverpool could be crowned champions of England if Man City drop points against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on Thursday, June 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sergio Aguero has undergone successful surgery and the Man City striker posted a picture of himself on the hospital bed.

The 32-year-old was substituted in City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley in the Premier League as the Argentine star was hobbled off the pitch in discomfort.

He immediately flew to Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat who is regarded as "the Lionel Messi of medicine" - and immediately went under the knife.

I’ve proof to show I was asked for bribe to make World Cup team – Obasi | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...